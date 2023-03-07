Semi-rollover spills corn in Vernon County, 1 person hurt

VERNON COUNTY SEMI-ROLLOVER
VERNON COUNTY SEMI-ROLLOVER(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHRISTINA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a semi-rollover crash in Vernon County Monday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6, 2023, around 12:07 p.m. authorities received a report of a semi-truck rollover at County Highway P and Carlson Ridge Road in the Town of Christina, north of Westby.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck loaded with corn was traveling eastbound on County Highway P when the driver lost control of the semi-truck. The semi-truck crossed the centerline and rolled into the ditch, spilling part of the load. The driver was able to get out of the semi-truck on their own.

Sheriff Torgerson reports that County Road P was closed for about 3.5 hours while crews unloaded the semi-trailer and removed wreckage from the ditch.

According to the media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the driver suffered minor injuries and was checked out by medical personnel. The driver was released at the scene. At the request of the driver’s employer, the driver was taken to a hospital by private vehicle to be examined. Rush Hour Towing removed the vehicle.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with this incident included Westby Fire Department, Westby 1st Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Westby Police Department, Vernon County Emergency Management, and Vernon County Highway Department.

