EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from the Blair-Taylor and Colfax girls basketball team as they prepare to head to Green Bay for the WIAA State Girls Basketball tournament later this month. Plus, The Wisconsin Badgers dismiss Tony Granato as their men’s hockey head coach. We hear from Granato and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.

