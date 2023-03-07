Students get opportunity to explore careers during ‘JA in a Day’ events

JA in a Day
JA in a Day(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in Eau Claire got to explore a variety of possible careers Tuesday morning.

This week, the Eau Claire Area School District, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement are partnering for the JA in a Day career exploration events. Tuesday, 8th graders at De Long Middle School learned about area businesses at a career fair and attended lessons on how to sell themselves to businesses, write resumes and ace interviews.

Students also got to sit in on a panel of area entrepreneurs talking about how they got their start in more than 15 different career areas.

“Just getting our kids out in the community is number one, and then also connecting them with the possibilities that are out there as the number two reason why we’re really excited,” Katie Bergeron, De Long 8th Grade Counselor, said.

Students at South Middle School will get the same opportunity to participate in JA in a Day on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Dennis Whitwam in court
Eau Claire Co. shooting suspect appears in court
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees

Latest News

59th Annual Eau Claire Farm Show
Eau Claire Farm Show features innovations in farm and dairy equipment
VIRTUAL LEARNING LAB
Dove Healthcare debuts virtual learning lab
"Getting To Know Your River: Mile By Mile"
"Getting To Know Your River: Mile By Mile" (3/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/7/23)