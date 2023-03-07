Students get opportunity to explore careers during ‘JA in a Day’ events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in Eau Claire got to explore a variety of possible careers Tuesday morning.

This week, the Eau Claire Area School District, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement are partnering for the JA in a Day career exploration events. Tuesday, 8th graders at De Long Middle School learned about area businesses at a career fair and attended lessons on how to sell themselves to businesses, write resumes and ace interviews.

Students also got to sit in on a panel of area entrepreneurs talking about how they got their start in more than 15 different career areas.

“Just getting our kids out in the community is number one, and then also connecting them with the possibilities that are out there as the number two reason why we’re really excited,” Katie Bergeron, De Long 8th Grade Counselor, said.

Students at South Middle School will get the same opportunity to participate in JA in a Day on Thursday.

