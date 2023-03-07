Tomah man facing 20 charges of possession of child pornography

John Dockerty
John Dockerty(COURTESY: TOMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is facing 20 charges of possession of child pornography, according to online court records.

According to a media release from the Tomah Police Department, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 a joint law enforcement operation involving the Tomah Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation ended with the arrest of 37-year-old John Dockerty on the suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The media release from the Tomah Police Department says the investigation began with CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dockerty was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

A court appearance is scheduled for April 17, 2023, according to online court records.

