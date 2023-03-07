University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire designated as Military Friendly School for 2023-24

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has again been designated as a Military Friendly School for 2023-24.

That is according to a media release from UW-Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire rose from a silver to a gold-level designee in the large public institution category.

UW-Eau Claire was one of 250 schools selected for gold-award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.

Survey agency Viqtory measures institutions for their ability to meet and exceed thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, debt repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“It is very exciting to not only be recognized again as a military-friendly institution, but to earn the gold-level rank,” Miranda Cross-Schindler, Manager of Military and Veteran Services at UW-Eau Claire, said.

