University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire designated as Military Friendly School for 2023-24

UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has again been designated as a Military Friendly School for 2023-24.

That is according to a media release from UW-Eau Claire.

According to the media release from UW-Eau Claire, this year UW-Eau Claire rose from a silver to a gold-level designee in the large public institution category.

UW-Eau Claire was one of 250 schools selected for gold-award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs, according to the media release from UW-Eau Claire.

The media release from UW-Eau Claire says survey agency Viqtory measures institutions for their ability to meet and exceed thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, debt repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“It is very exciting to not only be recognized again as a military-friendly institution, but to earn the gold-level rank,” Miranda Cross-Schindler, Manager of Military and Veteran Services at UW-Eau Claire, said.

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW-Eau Claire HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Dennis Whitwam in court
Eau Claire Co. shooting suspect appears in court
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees

Latest News

59th Annual Eau Claire Farm Show
Eau Claire Farm Show features innovations in farm and dairy equipment
VIRTUAL LEARNING LAB
Dove Healthcare debuts virtual learning lab
JA in a Day
Students get opportunity to explore careers during ‘JA in a Day’ events
"Getting To Know Your River: Mile By Mile"
"Getting To Know Your River: Mile By Mile" (3/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/7/23)