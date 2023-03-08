3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Additional layoffs at the 3M plant in Menomonie happened this week as part of company-wide layoffs.

A spokesperson with 3M said they have eliminated 22 non-production positions at 3M Menomonie as part of the 2500 global manufacturing job reductions announced in Jan.

In a Jan. 2023 release, 3M said that lower demand meant adjusting its manufacturing output and controlled costs, resulting in the layoffs.

“We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023,” Mike Roman, 3M Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Based on what we see in our end markets, we will reduce approximately 2,500 global manufacturing roles – a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes.”

A spokesperson with 3M said in Feb. 2023 53 workers were laid off in Menomonie. Before the layoffs, about 673 people worked at the plant in Menomonie.

3M also announced it plans to exit PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.

