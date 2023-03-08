4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff’s officials said.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane collided around 2 p.m. Tuesday over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“All of a sudden it was a giant boom,” Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV. “It literally sounded like when a rocket takes off and hits the atmosphere.”

Fernandez said she and many of her neighbors in the community about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando ran outside.

“We pretty much saw everything hit the water,” Fernandez said.

Numerous rescue workers responded to the scene, where one of the planes was submerged under about 21 feet (6.4-meters) of water, while the other was partially submerged. They pulled four bodies from the planes, the sheriff said.

Faith Irene Bake, 24, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College, Judd said. Both were from Winter Haven.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and another person were aboard the seaplane. The name of the second person was not released, pending notification of next of kin, Judd said. That plane was operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the two planes to collide.

“Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” Judd said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees
VERNON COUNTY SEMI-ROLLOVER
Semi-rollover spills corn in Vernon County, 1 person hurt
Powerball
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Sparta
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
REPORT: Rodgers in talks with Jets

Latest News

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/8/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/8/2023 6 a.m.
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations