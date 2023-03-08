Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

The suspect was fired following the alleged incident. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUDSON, N.H. (AP) - A former bus driver who drove children with disabilities has been accused of slapping, kicking and grabbing several of them, police said Tuesday.

The driver, 68, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students ages 5 and 6, Police Chief Tad Dionne said at a news conference. Seven of the charges are related to one student.

Police said school officials in Hudson learned on Feb. 20 about the incident on Feb. 17. The driver also is accused of throwing water at a child and covering a child’s mouth on the bus.

Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students with disabilities, ages 5 and 6.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

There were no injuries, Dionne said. He said police are reviewing video taken on the bus.

The woman, who had been working with a bus company that transports students with disabilities since 2017, was released on $500 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance in Nashua on April 6. She is no longer working for the company, Dionne said.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said a criminal history records check on the woman last year did not show any violations, and she was cleared to drive a school bus.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number listed for her was not in service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

