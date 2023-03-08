DATCP reminds poultry owners of the ongoing threat of avian influenza

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding poultry owners of the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

According to a media release from the DATCP, the spring migratory period for wild birds brings an increased risk of infection to all flocks. The DATCP says in their media release that the DATCP recommends that poultry owners continue using the strongest biosecurity measures to protect their birds.

In Wis. last year, 29 domestic flocks in 18 counties were confirmed with HPAI, according to the media release from the DATCP.

Additional information including resources for poultry owners is available in the full media release from the DATCP, HERE.

