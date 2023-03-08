Dry weather continues, but clouds return out ahead of next winter storm

We enjoyed sunshine and temperatures in the 40s earlier today, but now clouds are gradually starting to increase tonight. Light east and southeast winds will continue, limiting how cold it will get tonight, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be another dry day, but not nearly as bright with significant mid and upper level clouds streaming through the state. A surface trough will be sliding into Minnesota, bringing our western neighbors some snow showers, but for us it will just be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will end up at least a few degrees cooler, with highs staying in the 30s for most places.

A large high pressure system remains to our north, while moisture gathers to our west. (weau)

By Thursday morning, low pressure will begin to organize across the Central Plains. Additional moisture will stream well to the north in advance of this system, while sliding eastward. The main storm system is forecast to track well to our south, but it’s this extended surface trough that will bring most of our expected snowfall. The leading edge is expected to cross into Western Wisconsin sometime Thursday afternoon, along with continued steady breezes. Snow will then become more widespread and accumulate Thursday night into early Friday morning. As it looks now, we are expecting about a 12 hour window with accumulating snow. The set up should favor our southern counties for the better chances to see higher amounts, while north of Eau Claire they should drop off fairly quickly. A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of our southern counties, where several inches of snow and significant travel impacts may occur.

A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties Thursday night into Friday morning. (weau)

There are still some differences in placement and expected moisture, so confidence on exact amounts remains low, but a general 3-6″ range appears like a reasonable starting point at this time. Any snow should be on the way out early Friday, leaving the rest of the day dry with even partial sunshine returning. The weekend will start off dry, but another disturbance should come into play by Sunday with more snow showers possible. Temperatures will remain near to slightly below average during this stretch.

