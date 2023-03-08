Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire mother is looking to spread awareness about how her 19-month-old son having an extra chromosome has impacted his life and changed hers.

When Monique Steiner found out her future son had Trisomy-13 in her second trimester of her pregnancy she said it was hard news to accept, especially when she was told he would not live past the age of 1-year-old. She said that Trisomy-13 is a disabling condition that Conrad was born with as a result of having an extra chromosome on his 13th chromosome. Now at 19 months, with a lot of medical care and a lot of love, Conrad Derek Steiner is still kicking.

When the Steiner’s discovered March is Trisomy Awareness Month they wanted to help other families in their shoes by offering to be a resource.

“You know I would have liked to have someone to maybe talk to and get some information on,” Steiner said. “So, if there’s ever a mom or just another family going through this, you know, I think just having or knowing that we are a resource would be my hope.”

Despite having to stay up overnight, learning how to change a G-tube, and organizing many different medications, Steiner said she is grateful for her son and is proud of all the progress he has made. She said her words of advice for other families in the same boat is to follow their hearts when it comes to making decisions for their child and to seek the experience of others.

You can connect with Steiner by email at davismm80@hotmail.com.

