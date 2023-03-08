Farmers share how winter weather affected them

With the fluctuating winter weather and bouts of snow, farmers have to adjust to whatever...
With the fluctuating winter weather and bouts of snow, farmers have to adjust to whatever Mother Nature throws at them.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With fluctuating winter weather about bouts of snow, farmers have to adjust to whatever Mother Nature throws at them. This winter has been warmer and wetter than average, something farmers said they appreciated this season.

“For the most part, I think this whole winter has been pretty good because we haven’t had real severe cold temperatures for long periods of time,” Kevin Ludwigson, a cash crop farmer said. “That’s usually what’s hard on your, your cattle.”

Tristan Swartz, a dairy farmer, agreed.

“It really hasn’t been that bad. I mean, we had a couple of cold snaps in December and one in January, but a little bit of snow here and there,” Swartz said. “I’ve seen a lot worse.”

Despite this mild winter, there were some challenges.

“I’ve had impacts when it comes to spray manure because either something won’t start or we get too much snow, and then it warms up, and it’s slick,” Swartz said. “The calves, we’ve had a little bit of effect on that. But the cows, they seem to be handling it well.”

Mary Heck is a cattle farmer and said the varying temperatures have also caused some adjustments.

“It’s hard to keep a steady temperature for the little calves, and the bigger ones, they get the long coat ‚and then it gets hot, and then they get wet,” Heck said. “So, we’ve used a little more bedding just to keep them dry.”

Other than the challenges from the weather, Swartz said he thinks the season ahead looks promising.

“I’m kind of optimistic on a warmer spring, and I think it’s going to dry off fairly fast because subsoil moisture was down last fall land the ground didn’t freeze,” Swartz said. “So, I’m hoping for an early spring.”

Meteorological winter ended March 1, finishing up more than five degrees warmer than average. Snowfall was also more than a foot above normal.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time, police do not believe there was any foul play involved with the death.
Vernon County man found dead in river
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Dennis Whitwam in court
Eau Claire Co. shooting suspect appears in court
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Struggling owner reunited with dog found at Burger King
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees

Latest News

Buddy Check: Stem Cell Transplant Can Help Cancer Patients Recover
Buddy Check: Stem Cell Transplant Can Help Cancer Patients Recover
Farmers Share How Winter Weather Affected Them
Farmers Share How Winter Weather Affected Them
Dove Healthcare Debuts Virtual Learning Lab
Dove Healthcare Debuts Virtual Learning Lab
Students Explore Career Opportunities
Students Explore Career Opportunities