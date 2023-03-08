Farmers share how winter weather affected them

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With fluctuating winter weather about bouts of snow, farmers have to adjust to whatever Mother Nature throws at them. This winter has been warmer and wetter than average, something farmers said they appreciated this season.

“For the most part, I think this whole winter has been pretty good because we haven’t had real severe cold temperatures for long periods of time,” Kevin Ludwigson, a cash crop farmer said. “That’s usually what’s hard on your, your cattle.”

Tristan Swartz, a dairy farmer, agreed.

“It really hasn’t been that bad. I mean, we had a couple of cold snaps in December and one in January, but a little bit of snow here and there,” Swartz said. “I’ve seen a lot worse.”

Despite this mild winter, there were some challenges.

“I’ve had impacts when it comes to spray manure because either something won’t start or we get too much snow, and then it warms up, and it’s slick,” Swartz said. “The calves, we’ve had a little bit of effect on that. But the cows, they seem to be handling it well.”

Mary Heck is a cattle farmer and said the varying temperatures have also caused some adjustments.

“It’s hard to keep a steady temperature for the little calves, and the bigger ones, they get the long coat ‚and then it gets hot, and then they get wet,” Heck said. “So, we’ve used a little more bedding just to keep them dry.”

Other than the challenges from the weather, Swartz said he thinks the season ahead looks promising.

“I’m kind of optimistic on a warmer spring, and I think it’s going to dry off fairly fast because subsoil moisture was down last fall land the ground didn’t freeze,” Swartz said. “So, I’m hoping for an early spring.”

Meteorological winter ended March 1, finishing up more than five degrees warmer than average. Snowfall was also more than a foot above normal.

