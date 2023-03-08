HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to offer babysitting classes

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners are set to host spring babysitting classes for area youth ages 11 and older.

The class will be taught by an experienced instructor using hands-on learning stations, a video presentation and group discussion, according to a media release from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

According to the media release from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital participants can expect to learn basic first aid training, feeding and diapering techniques and skills, how to provide safe activities for children of all ages, and how to choose age-appropriate games.

Classes are scheduled for Saturday, March 18 and April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in McDonald Hall at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls, according to the media release from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The media release says registration is required. The class fee is $20, which includes lunch.

Registration for the March 18 class is available online HERE.

Registration for the April 22 class is available online HERE.

For more information, you are asked to contact HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services at (715) 717-7439.

