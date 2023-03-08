Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Gray News) – A Florida grandfather visiting Massachusetts for the birth of his newest grandchild won a massive lottery prize during his trip.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.

The lottery said Devine and his wife were in Massachusetts visiting family after the birth of their fourth grandchild.

Devine purchased the winning ticket at a Nouria convenience store in the town of Chicopee.

Devine chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million. According to the lottery, he plans on using some of his money to buy a new golf cart in Florida.

The Nouria store will also receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees
VERNON COUNTY SEMI-ROLLOVER
Semi-rollover spills corn in Vernon County, 1 person hurt
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
Powerball
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Sparta

Latest News

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Coalition aims to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin