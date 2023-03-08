The Master Singers present “Choral Images 2023: Psalm 23″

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Master Singers will present “Choral Images 2023: Psalm 23″ on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Christ in Eau Claire.

News Release:

The Master Singers, Gary R. Schwartzhoff, conductor, will present Choral Images 2023: Psalm 23 on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2:00 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire. During the 30th Season, The Master Singers have premiered three choral works by composers Z. Randall Stroope and Zachary Moore. The Lord is My Shepherd (Psalm 23) is a commissioned work by UW-Eau Claire alum and former member of The Master Singers, Zachary Moore. The concert will feature Requiem, Op. 9 by Maurice Duruflé with Lloyd Harter, organist. This concert marks the conclusion of their Thirtieth Concert Season by The Master Singers involving six annual performances in Eau Claire and Minneapolis.

Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986) was an outstanding French organist, teacher, and composer at the Paris Conservatoire. His published works number only eleven, most of which are tied to liturgical themes and texts. His setting of the Requiem is the composer’s most famous piece. Duruflé completed the work in 1947, although he had accepted a commission for this work in 1941. The composer wrote three versions of the score, and for flexibility in the orchestral version, he indicated that a choir could sing the solos. In the overall structure of the Requiem, he omitted the Gradual and the Tract. He chose to add a Pie Jesu, Libera me, and In Paradisum. Although this is a twentieth century work, the composer based much of the material on Gregorian chant and the Gregorian Mass for the Dead. After Vatican II, Gregorian chant was dismissed as being outdated. Duruflé responded “Gregorian chant, which seems to some to be a music linked to a dusty past, is in reality very young for us who realize that it has only been known in its original beauty for a short time.”

The second half of Choral Images will feature five choral works by noted composers featuring Timothy Takach; Z. Randall Stroope; Zachary Moore; René Clausen; and Randall Thompson. Thompson’s most famous work is his Alleluia for a cappella chorus. The composer stated, “It is a slow, sad piece, and…comparable to the Book of Job, where it is written, ‛The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.’” The work was commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky for the Berkshire Music Center (now the Tanglewood Music Center) in 1940. Because of the war in Europe, the composer felt that a jubilant Alleluia was out of place, and composed a quiet, introspective piece, in mostly soft dynamics with only a single fortissimo outburst near the end.

The concert will conclude with a performance of The Lord Bless and Keep You by Earl Morris. This score has been a traditional closing for The Master Singers on their Choral Images concert throughout their thirty-year history. Alumni of the ensemble are invited to join the choir for this score. There have been 275 vocalists from the Greater Chippewa Valley who have performed in The Master Singers during their history.

Gary and Nancy Schwartzhoff have led this ensemble throughout the thirty-year history of The Master Singers as artistic director/conductor and accompanist. In recent years, Nancy also served as the executive assistant. During their careers, the couple has been affiliated with four community based choral ensembles in Iowa and Wisconsin. Of these ensembles, they founded two of these choirs including the Ames Chamber Artists in Ames, Iowa, and The Master Singers in Eau Claire. Choral Images 2023 will be their final concert, marking their retirement from The Master Singers and their careers in music.

Tickets for Choral Images 2023 are available at the three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire, First Congregational United Church of Christ, at the door and online.

Admission is $25.00 for adults, $10.00 for students. Patrons are invited to the reception following the concert in Ingram Hall.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.