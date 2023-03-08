Students explore career opportunities at UW-Eau Claire spring career fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students got a chance to find their careers after college Wednesday.

More than 100 employers were on campus Wednesday for the University’s spring in-person All Majors Career Fair. Employers looking to fill full-time positions and internships set up booths in the Davies Student Center.

Staci Heidtke, UW-Eau Claire Career Services Director, says students who come prepared get the most out of the Fair.

“You should be open minded to the opportunities and the experiences and meeting employers. We recommend that they bring a resume with them and be ready to talk about themselves a bit to the employers and be open to learning about new opportunities,” Heidtke said.

Heidtke says this year the attendance for students and employers has bounced back to pre-covid levels, and she hopes it continues to grow next year.

