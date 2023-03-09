AMY KULIG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Amy Kulig. Amy works at the Tri-County Memorial Nursing Home in Whitehall and has gone above and beyond in helping to get Marie, from the nursing home, to her dentist’s appointments. She gets the van cleaned out and ready to go besides all her usual jobs at the nursing home. She definitely is an asset to the nursing home and all the residents there. Thank you, Amy, for all your help.

Dawn Toraason

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Snow set to arrive by the Thursday evening commute, impacts into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

OSSEO VETERINARY CLINIC
CHILSON CHRYSLER DODGE
RACHEL STING
ARNOLD DUFFEY
JENNY FISHER