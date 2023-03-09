EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Amy Kulig. Amy works at the Tri-County Memorial Nursing Home in Whitehall and has gone above and beyond in helping to get Marie, from the nursing home, to her dentist’s appointments. She gets the van cleaned out and ready to go besides all her usual jobs at the nursing home. She definitely is an asset to the nursing home and all the residents there. Thank you, Amy, for all your help.

Dawn Toraason

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.