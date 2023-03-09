Atkinson named City Administrator for the City of Menomonie

Eric Atkinson
Eric Atkinson(COURTESY: MENOMONIE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eric Atkinson is named the new City Administrator for the City of Menomonie.

Atkinson was selected by the Menomonie City Council and is slated to begin his role on April 16 following Lowell Prange’s retirement after 35 years of service as Menomonie’s City Administrator, according to a media release from the City of Menomonie.

According to the media release from the City of Menomonie, Atkinson has served the City of Menomonie since 2012 as the Chief of Police. The media release from the City of Menomonie says Prior to serving in Menomonie, he was a law enforcement officer for the Hudson Police Department and the Prescott Police Department.

“Lowell Prange is an amazing administrator, leader, and role model. For 35 years he guided the development of the community, mentored city staff, and devoted his life towards the betterment of others,” Atkinson said. “I applied to be the next City Administrator because it offered the unique opportunity to serve the community in a capacity that could positively impact all aspects of local government service. My desire is to help the Mayor and City Council continue to provide a high level of service for the community, while being mindful of how we spend the tax payer’s dollars. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the community to help improve the quality of life for all of Menomonie’s residents and visitors.”

