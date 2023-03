EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Beth Ludy is the head coach of the Altoona 5th grade girls’ basketball team. She is always helpful with the girls and has been very good at giving rides for my family almost every weekend, as they needed rides so we could work. She treats all the girls like her own and coaches all the girls evenly. Please give Beth the Sunshine Award.

Nicholas Rathbun

