CHILSON CHRYSLER DODGE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The other day I was at Chilson’s Automotive in Lake Hallie waiting for my jeep to be looked at. While I was there, an older lady stopped in because her check engine light was on. She did not have an appointment, but the Chilson staff had her wait while they ran diagnostics. Fortunately, her car had been sitting outside quite a while and the battery just needed charging. Chilson’s Subaru in Eau Claire has always treated us like family, especially in times when our vehicles have needed urgent work. They deserve the Sunshine Award.

Bob Sloan

