City of La Crosse Street Department issues snow emergency effective Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Street Department has issued a snow emergency effective for Thursday.

A media release from the City of La Crosse, Office of the Mayor, states, “The 48-hour clock will officially begin at 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The snow emergency will expire on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM. The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Alternate side parking will be in effect.”

The media release from the City of La Crosse, Office of the Mayor, is available online.

