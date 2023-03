EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Debbie Wright to receive the Sunshine Award. She is one of the most kindhearted people ever. She goes above and beyond to make sure the kids in the area have a good Christmas every year. Debbie has the biggest heart for all the students in the Eleva-Strum School District.

Jana Nelson

