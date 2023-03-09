EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dorthy Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Dorthy will celebrate her 108th birthday next week on February 22. Dor loves to watch her favorite sports team’s games on tv and read about them in the newspaper…Badgers and Bucks basketball are her favorites right now. Reading books from the library, participating in activities where she lives, and playing cribbage with her nephew keep her alert and she is fun to have a chat with. She also enjoys occasional pet visits when friends bring their dogs to “bark” hello. You can’t help but enjoy her beautiful smile.

Kathy Peterson

