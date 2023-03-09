DORTHY ANDERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dorthy Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Dorthy will celebrate her 108th birthday next week on February 22. Dor loves to watch her favorite sports team’s games on tv and read about them in the newspaper…Badgers and Bucks basketball are her favorites right now. Reading books from the library, participating in activities where she lives, and playing cribbage with her nephew keep her alert and she is fun to have a chat with. She also enjoys occasional pet visits when friends bring their dogs to “bark” hello. You can’t help but enjoy her beautiful smile.

Kathy Peterson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Snow set to arrive by the Thursday evening commute, impacts into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

OSSEO VETERINARY CLINIC
CHILSON CHRYSLER DODGE
RACHEL STING
ARNOLD DUFFEY
JENNY FISHER