EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Kaldor for the Sunshine Award. Brooke has been instrumental in helping our middle school son navigate some rough times. She has gone above and beyond to make sure he is thriving and continues to follow up with us and keep us informed. I cannot say it enough, how much she has meant to me, my husband, and my children. Brooke is simply the best school counselor and a great person in general.

Megan Stokke

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.