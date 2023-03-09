BROOKE KALDOR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Kaldor for the Sunshine Award. Brooke has been instrumental in helping our middle school son navigate some rough times. She has gone above and beyond to make sure he is thriving and continues to follow up with us and keep us informed. I cannot say it enough, how much she has meant to me, my husband, and my children. Brooke is simply the best school counselor and a great person in general.

Megan Stokke

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Snow set to arrive by the Thursday evening commute, impacts into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

BETH LUDY
PEARL TOMKOWIAK
DR. RYAN VANDERTOP AND CHIPPEWA VETERINARY CLINIC
DEBBIE WRIGHT