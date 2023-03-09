DR. RYAN VANDERTOP AND CHIPPEWA VETERINARY CLINIC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thank you for the kindness from all the staff during the recent loss of our beloved lab, Pearl. Especially Dr. Ryan Vandertop, who was there for us, and answering all questions during her care. They are all such compassionate people who really care for animals and pet owners alike. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Renee and Mike Thompson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.