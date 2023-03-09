DR. SCOTT CAMERON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I broke my kneecap on January 18th and on January 22nd I met Dr. Scott Cameron, the orthopedic surgeon who was going to operate on me, about 45 minutes before the surgery. Needless to say I was scared and nervous, but he came into the room and set me completely at ease telling me exactly what he was going to do and drawing me a picture. He was very personable and had an excellent bedside manner. I can’t thank him and his team enough for the excellent care. I was lucky to get the “A” team that Sunday morning. Please give Dr. Cameron the Sunshine Award.

Mary Rudd

