Dunn County DA: Officer-involved shooting was justified

District Attorney Andrea Nodolf released her decision today in the death of 45-year-old...
District Attorney Andrea Nodolf released her decision today in the death of 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County District Attorney says the use of deadly force by three law enforcement officers in Jan. was justified.

District Attorney Andrea Nodolf released her decision Thursday in the death of 45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli. She says the Jan. 21 shooting by a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy and two Menomonie police officers were justified acts of self-defense and the defense of others. Investigators say Ciccarelli broke into a home, threatened the person who lived there, and fired a gun. The person in the home wasn’t hurt. Ciccarelli then stole that person’s car.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and say Ciccarelli got out of the driver’s seat, approached officers and moved his gun towards one of them. Nodolf says they were left with no other choice likely due to the very high level of methamphetamine in Cicarelli’s blood.

The Department of Justice says they are not going to file charges.

