Group bringing attention to meth epidemic in Chippewa Co. one meeting at a time

Take A Stand Against Meth
Take A Stand Against Meth(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Substance use is a problem that continues to impact western Wisconsin. In Chippewa County, law enforcement officers say meth is one of the main drugs of choice.

One group is on a mission to bring communities together to help tackle this issue.

Ice, speed, chalk. Methamphetamine goes by a number of names. It’s a drug that doesn’t discriminate.

“I started out kind of young,” said Tom Allen who has struggled with addiction. “I had kind of a rough upbringing. By the time I was probably 17 I think is when I got into methamphetamine. First cocaine and then that brought me into methamphetamine.”

After struggling for years, Allen is now using his firsthand experience to help others.

“It’s doable,” Allen said. “Recovery is possible. You can change. You can make a difference too.”

He’s sharing his story as a panelist at Take A Stand Against Meth’s Town Hall Meeting in Chippewa Falls. The goal of the event is to bring awareness to how methamphetamine is impacting Chippewa County communities.

“It’s a very significant problem,” said Rose Baier, Chippewa County’s Criminal Justice Services Director. “We’ve been tracking data since about 2014/2015, and the cost of it is affecting not only the community, but every type of department within the county.”

One example of that is the foster care system according to Baier.

According to Take A Stand Against Meth, in 2020 nearly 200 children were removed from their homes because of meth use in Chippewa County. These are the kinds of impacts the town hall meeting hopes to bring attention to.

“The adults will hear about drug trends in the county, what drugs are, what they look like,” Baier said. “They’ll hear about adverse childhood experiences which actually affect substance use, and they’ll hear about harm reduction in the community.”

They’ll also talk about building a resilient community which is something Baier said takes everybody doing what they can.

Take A Stand Against Meth has four other town halls planned. The next one is March 15 at the Stanley-Boyd High School Library. For a complete list of town halls, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees
VERNON COUNTY SEMI-ROLLOVER
Semi-rollover spills corn in Vernon County, 1 person hurt
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college

Latest News

Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Winter storm brings accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning
Leinie's Rose's Gose Beer
Leinie’s celebrates International Women’s Day with Rose’s Gose beer
Gov. Tony Evers holding a baby as he tours the childcare facility at the Chippewa Falls YMCA
Gov. Tony Evers visits child care facility in Chippewa Falls that benefited from COVID-era state program
er the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning became a common tool for school districts when...
CFAUSD working toward accessible internet