Group bringing attention to meth epidemic in Chippewa Co. one meeting at a time

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Substance use is a problem that continues to impact western Wisconsin. In Chippewa County, law enforcement officers say meth is one of the main drugs of choice.

One group is on a mission to bring communities together to help tackle this issue.

Ice, speed, chalk. Methamphetamine goes by a number of names. It’s a drug that doesn’t discriminate.

“I started out kind of young,” said Tom Allen who has struggled with addiction. “I had kind of a rough upbringing. By the time I was probably 17 I think is when I got into methamphetamine. First cocaine and then that brought me into methamphetamine.”

After struggling for years, Allen is now using his firsthand experience to help others.

“It’s doable,” Allen said. “Recovery is possible. You can change. You can make a difference too.”

He’s sharing his story as a panelist at Take A Stand Against Meth’s Town Hall Meeting in Chippewa Falls. The goal of the event is to bring awareness to how methamphetamine is impacting Chippewa County communities.

“It’s a very significant problem,” said Rose Baier, Chippewa County’s Criminal Justice Services Director. “We’ve been tracking data since about 2014/2015, and the cost of it is affecting not only the community, but every type of department within the county.”

One example of that is the foster care system according to Baier.

According to Take A Stand Against Meth, in 2020 nearly 200 children were removed from their homes because of meth use in Chippewa County. These are the kinds of impacts the town hall meeting hopes to bring attention to.

“The adults will hear about drug trends in the county, what drugs are, what they look like,” Baier said. “They’ll hear about adverse childhood experiences which actually affect substance use, and they’ll hear about harm reduction in the community.”

They’ll also talk about building a resilient community which is something Baier said takes everybody doing what they can.

Take A Stand Against Meth has four other town halls planned. The next one is March 15 at the Stanley-Boyd High School Library. For a complete list of town halls, click HERE.

