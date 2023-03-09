Health officials seeing increase in strep throat cases in Wis.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. health officials say they’re seeing twice the amount of people testing positive for strep throat than this time last year.

Strep throat is caused by a contagious bacteria that is passed by close contact with another person. It’s most common in children and parents.

Gundersen Health System Infection Preventionist Megan Meller says strep throat usually comes with a fever. If left untreated, it can develop into more serious conditions.

Meller says it’s easy to test for at a clinic and can be treated with an antibiotic.

“You’ll know before you leave that appointment whether or not you have it because that test can be done in the clinic. So you’ll know very fast and get the necessary antibiotics,” Megan Meller, Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System, said.

Meller says if you suspect your child may have strep throat, you can also look in their throat. If you see any redness or white streaking, those are signs it could be infected. She says if you are unsure, it is best to get tested.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.