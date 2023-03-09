JENNY FISHER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Jenny Fisher for the Sunshine Award. Nurse Jenny was a fan of the home team, watching her son play in a middle school basketball tournament. A tragedy occurred when a middle schooler from the visiting team was unresponsive on the bench. Jenny was quick to react and started compressions immediately which ended up saving this young man’s life. Our community is better because of people like Jenny!

Brianna Homich

