JERRY & CAREY BOEHM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Jerry and Carey Boehm to receive the Sunshine Award. My husband was diagnosed with cancer in October and shortly after that, had to move to Rochester, MN to receive proton beam radiation treatment. Jerry stopped over one day and asked what they could do to help. Oh boy, did they help! While we had so many people in our lives step up to help us during this difficult time, I don’t know what we would have done without Carey and Jerry’s kindness and generosity. Besides showering our family with holiday treats and goodies, they handled our snow removal for us with every snowfall – occasionally multiple times in one day! We have young children which can make getting outside to shovel difficult. There were days I dreaded coming home, knowing of the juggling act that was going to ensue in attempting to get dinner made, kids taken care of, and the sidewalks cleared. But when I got home, it had already been taken care of. Every time. Every snowfall so far, I’m in tears writing this as their generosity continued even after my husband came home to start his chemo treatment here. Our lives would be harder if it wasn’t for them and their kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity.

Courtney Stanzil

