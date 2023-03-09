Leinie’s celebrates International Women’s Day with Rose’s Gose beer

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Leinenkugel’s celebrated International Women’s Day by unveiling a new beer toasting women of the past, present and future.

The Rose’s Gose beer is named after Rose Leinenkugel, the daughter of Jacob Leinenkugel. After prohibition, Rose mortgaged her house in order to get the brewery back in working condition, a pivotal moment in the history of Leinie’s.

The beer is made with Door County cherries and pink Himalayan sea salt to give it a sweet but tart flavor. The entire project was led by a group of women.

“Over 40 percent of our employees are women here at the local library, and that’s reason to celebrate. That’s something we’re certainly proud of, and and why we’re here today. We wanted to meet this moment here in March during Women’s History Month just to absolutely pay tribute to that and celebrate it,” said Leinenkugel Brewing Company President Tony Bugher.

The beer is available at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls while supplies last.

