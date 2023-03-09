Minn. man in custody after traffic stop in Jackson County

Justin Kamrowski
Justin Kamrowski(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minn. man is in custody after a traffic stop in Jackson County Tuesday led to suspected marijuana being found.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on State Highway 27 near Fall Hall Road in the Township of Manchester.

The vehicle was stopped for the speed violation and the driver was identified as 31-year-old Justin Kamrowski of Minn, according to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says during the traffic stop with Kamrowski, the deputy detected the suspected odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. According to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, when asked about the odor, Kamrowski said that there was a “small bag of marijuana” in the vehicle.

During a search deputies found 1,575 grams of suspected marijuana and just over $9,000 in cash located inside the vehicle, according to the media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Jackson County Sheirff’s Office, Kamrowski was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the suspicion of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Kamrowski is on probation and has had previous felony convictions in Minn. involving drug and firearm offenses.

