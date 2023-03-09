The next winter storm brings accumulating snow and travel impacts Thursday afternoon into early Friday

Cloud cover dominated throughout the day as an upper shortwave trough passed to our west, bringing light snow showers to parts of Minnesota. Despite the clouds, afternoon highs managed to climb slightly above average to the upper 30s and low 40s. A stray flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out tonight, but low-level dry air near the surface will keep most locations dry with a mainly cloudy sky continuing. The clouds will act as an insulator with temperatures only falling a few degrees to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, and breezes out of the east-southeast. Low pressure will begin tracking out of the Panhandle region tomorrow morning, building eastward through Kansas during the day with a surface trough extending northward across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This trough, coupled with an upper-level shortwave moving out of the northern Rockies will be the main drivers in bringing snow to the region by tomorrow afternoon. In anticipation of expected accumulations and impacts to travel, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and advisories for parts of the viewing area from 3pm Thursday to 6am Friday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories take effect Thursday (WEAU)

Snow will work into Western Wisconsin from the south and west during the mid-late afternoon hours tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy snow not being ruled out into tomorrow night. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour may occur at times, especially south of I-94. In addition to falling snow, winds will be breezy as they gradually shift from the east to the north and northeast, resulting in areas of blowing snow. After temperatures peak in the mid-30s tomorrow afternoon, we’ll slowly drop into the mid-20s at night, helping to create a slightly drier snowfall. Any precipitation will wrap up early Friday as our storm system and trough begin to pull away with slick and snow-covered roads expected for the morning commute. When it is all said and done, our southern counties are likely to see 3-6″ of new snow with locally higher amounts on the table. Lesser amounts are expected from Eau Claire to points north, though slippery spots are still likely.

Snowfall forecast Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning (WEAU)

The work week will finish out on a quieter note with high pressure on the heels of our departing weather-maker. Clouds will stick around, though a few peeks of sunshine may develop later in the day with occasionally breezy north-northeast winds and highs back near average in the mid-30s. Dry weather takes us into the start of Saturday, before our next snow chances arrive later in the day as a deepening area of low pressure works into the Dakotas. Periods of snow will carry into Saturday night and at least part of Sunday with a few more inches of accumulation possible. Near to below average temperatures persist through the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Surface trough brings accumulating snow Thursday afternoon as the main storm tracks south (WEAU)

A shift in the weather pattern appears likely early next week with long-range guidance indicating an upper-level ridge of high pressure approaching from the west, while surface high pressure drops out of Canada. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will be in store with temperatures inching back up to around 40 by mid-week.

