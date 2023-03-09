OSSEO VETERINARY CLINIC

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the Osseo Veterinary Clinic to receive a Sunshine Award. All the staff and doctors there were very kind, compassionate, caring, and helpful when my cat of almost 20 years reached the end of her life. They made the transition easier for all of us. About a week later, I received a sympathy card in the mail from them, signed by all the doctors and staff. It really made my day and I am so grateful to have them close by for my other pets.

Lisa Lindner and Sassy

