I would like Pearl Tomkowiak to have the Sunshine Award to thank her for being my auntie and always being there when I need her. She is always there when I need her and when other people need help and I try to help her out when she needs it. She always puts a smile on everyone’s face. I love her so much. She is my sunshine auntie.

TJ Lane

