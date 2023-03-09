People, groups honored at Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast

Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast
Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast(WEAU)
By Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday morning, the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the Red Cross handed out awards to several local recipients at its annual Heroes Breakfast.

“It’s an uplifting morning. It’ll make your day. It’ll make your week. We talk about it all year. We look forward to the Heroes breakfast because we take a step back, we sit down and share a meal together and we celebrate people who are quite humble,” says Northwest Wisconsin Chapter Executive Director Mary Jane Thomsen.

Among this year’s honorees were Barron County Sheriff’s deputies Erik Sedani and Heather Hughes, who risked their lives to save a snowmobiler who had fallen through the ice last March. Both Deputies ended up falling through the ice themselves in the process of rescuing the snowmobiler.

“We were just doing our job. I mean, that’s why most people get into law enforcement is to help people,” says Hughes, who was hospitalized for hypothermia following the rescue.

March is Red Cross Month and Thomsen adds that nothing makes her feel better than honoring others.

“The Red Cross mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Our heroes’ stories tie back to the mission, tie back to what we do in the community, and we couldn’t be prouder of our heroes or happier to honor them in this way each and every March.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Slow and slippery travel through tonight as snow continues into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

Eric Atkinson
Atkinson named City Administrator for the City of Menomonie
Increase In Strep Throat Cases In Wisconsin
Increase In Strep Throat Cases In Wisconsin (3/9/23)
New School $ense Site Opens At Manz Elementary (3/9/23)
New School $ense Site Opens At Manz Elementary (3/9/23)
DA: Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified (3/9/23)
DA: Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified (3/9/23)
According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M....
Prescott man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County