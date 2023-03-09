Prescott man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Prescott, Wis. man is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County.

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O'Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Richard Skramstad of Prescott, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

This prison term will be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.

Skramstad pleaded guilty to this charge on Dec. 1, 2022. In March 2021, the West Central Drug Task Force began investigating Skramstad as a suspected methamphetamine dealer in the Menomonie, Wis. area. Officers used a confidential informant to purchase about 52 grams of pure methamphetamine from him on April 13, 2021.

In an interview following his arrest on May 13, 2021, Skramstad admitted to selling methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

The charge against Skramstad was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

