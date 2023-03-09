Prescott man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M....
According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Richard Skramstad of Prescott, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Prescott, Wis. man is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County.

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Richard Skramstad of Prescott, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

This prison term will be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, according to the media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin,

According to the media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Skramstad pleaded guilty to this charge on Dec. 1, 2022. In March 2021, the West Central Drug Task Force began investigating Skramstad as a suspected methamphetamine dealer in the Menomonie, Wis. area. Officers used a confidential informant to purchase about 52 grams of pure methamphetamine from him on April 13, 2021.

In an interview following his arrest on May 13, 2021, Skramstad admitted to selling methamphetamine on multiple occasions, according to the media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin.

According to the media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, the charge against Skramstad was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The full media release is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Slow and slippery travel through tonight as snow continues into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

Eric Atkinson
Atkinson named City Administrator for the City of Menomonie
Increase In Strep Throat Cases In Wisconsin
Increase In Strep Throat Cases In Wisconsin (3/9/23)
New School $ense Site Opens At Manz Elementary (3/9/23)
New School $ense Site Opens At Manz Elementary (3/9/23)
DA: Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified (3/9/23)
DA: Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified (3/9/23)