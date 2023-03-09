Royal Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting for new ‘School $ense’ site

Royal Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting for new ‘School $ense’ site
Royal Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting for new ‘School $ense’ site(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union cut the ribbon Thursday morning on its new “School $ense” site at Manz Elementary.

“School $ense” is a financial education program that has students running credit unions in elementary, middle and high schools throughout Wis. and Minn.

Students working at the Royal Branch help other students open checking and savings accounts, as well as help them deposit money to save. As students continue to save money at the Branch, they can earn prizes and rewards.

Royal Credit Union’s CEO, Brandon Riechers, says they are trying to teach students about saving as early as they can.

“Well, the earlier we can teach and embed those behaviors of savings, the more it’s going to stick throughout life. So we’ve got elementary, middle school and high school. And so every stop along the way, we keep encouraging that savings habit,” Riechers said.

Royal’s “School $ense” program began in 1993 when they opened its first location at Meadowview Elementary School.

The Manz Elementary School Branch is the 30th one they have opened in 30 years.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Snow set to arrive by the Thursday evening commute, impacts into early Friday
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Monique Steiner holds 19-month-old, Conrad Steiner, who was born with Trisomy-13.
Eau Claire mother offers to be a resource for families impacted by Trisomy
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/9/23)
City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse Street Department issues snow emergency effective Thursday
The 4th District Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling from 2021 in favor...
Wisconsin court sides with AP, others in open records case
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/9/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/9/2023 6 a.m.