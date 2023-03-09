Royal Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting for new ‘School $ense’ site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union cut the ribbon Thursday morning on its new “School $ense” site at Manz Elementary.

“School $ense” is a financial education program that has students running credit unions in elementary, middle and high schools throughout Wis. and Minn.

Students working at the Royal Branch help other students open checking and savings accounts, as well as help them deposit money to save. As students continue to save money at the Branch, they can earn prizes and rewards.

Royal Credit Union’s CEO, Brandon Riechers, says they are trying to teach students about saving as early as they can.

“Well, the earlier we can teach and embed those behaviors of savings, the more it’s going to stick throughout life. So we’ve got elementary, middle school and high school. And so every stop along the way, we keep encouraging that savings habit,” Riechers said.

Royal’s “School $ense” program began in 1993 when they opened its first location at Meadowview Elementary School.

The Manz Elementary School Branch is the 30th one they have opened in 30 years.

