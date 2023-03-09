Sparta man sentenced in connection to overdose death in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is sentenced in connection to an overdose death in Sparta.

Online court records show 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta is sentenced to three years initial confinement and five years extended supervision, 239 days sentence credit.

Borreson is one of two men charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta in July 2022.

Borreson was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court, according to online court records. Borreson was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. The second man, Robert Dockerty of Sparta, was charged with the same homicide charge as Borreson, as well as distribution of heroin, according to online court records.

Online court records show Borreson pleaded no contest to the charge of manufacture/deliver heroin (<3g). The other charges were dismissed but read in.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.