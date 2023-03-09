SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 8th
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire’s track and field teams send 15 athletes to the division three NCAA National Meet.
Plus, six Blugolds women’s hockey players receive WIAC honors, headlined by WIAC co-player of the year Sophie Rausch.
Also, McDonell girls basketball readies for their third-straight state semifinals appearance with tomorrow’s game against Albany.
Finally, G-E-T faces off with West Salem in prep boys basketball sectional semifinals action.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.