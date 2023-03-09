SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 8th

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire’s track and field teams send 15 athletes to the division three NCAA National Meet.

Plus, six Blugolds women’s hockey players receive WIAC honors, headlined by WIAC co-player of the year Sophie Rausch.

Also, McDonell girls basketball readies for their third-straight state semifinals appearance with tomorrow’s game against Albany.

Finally, G-E-T faces off with West Salem in prep boys basketball sectional semifinals action.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CFAUSD
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect identified in CFAUSD swatting incident
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M lets go of additional employees at Menomonie plant
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Snow set to arrive by the Thursday evening commute, impacts into early Friday
Hutchinson Technology
Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire to layoff 237 employees
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Don Cooper cuts down the nets after McDonell wins the sectional title.
SportScene 13 for March 7, 2023
SportScene Tuesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
REPORT: Rodgers in talks with Jets