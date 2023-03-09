WAGNER TAILS: Halsey and Jafar

VERNON AND DUNN COUNTIES AND, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog that’s good with other dogs would love a new home with another playful pup.

Halsey is living in a foster home in Viroqua through Last Paw Rescue. This one-year-old is possibly an Australian Shepherd, blue heeler or border collie mix.

If children are in the home, it’s best if they’re older. Halsey is also looking for a home with a good sized yard because she loves being outside. If no other pets are people are in the mood to play, Halsey doesn’t mind entertaining herself. While she’s happy to play, she also enjoys time to relax and lay around.

Click HERE for adoption information.

--

While you may think of Jafar as the bad guy in Aladdin, this Jafar is described as a huge lover always looking for a lap to cuddle on.

Jafar is about six months old and arrived at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie with several litter mates. He gets along well with other cats, and he loves playing laser tag. He mastered the carpet wall at Moses Ark, even figuring out how to back down the wall, which is something not all the cats can do.

Jafar should do well in a home with other animals and children. He is ready to snuggle up with his new family, and maybe you can watch Aladdin?! Click HERE to contact Moses Ark.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.