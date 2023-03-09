Winter storm brings accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a couple dry days in Western Wisconsin with high pressure centered to our north, changes are on the way Thursday as our next winter storm moves into the region. Accumulating snow will occur over a 12 hour window with impacts to travel expected -- the greatest likely occurring south of I-94 where Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect from 3pm Thursday to 6am Friday. Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory will see slightly less snow totals, but slick travel is still anticipated.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories take effect Thursday (WEAU)

TIMING: Snow will begin overspreading the area around mid-afternoon Thursday from the south and west. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible into Thursday night with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour not being ruled out, especially for our southern counties. Light to moderate snow can be expected across the Chippewa Valley and areas north with any precipitation tapering off early Friday morning.

Snow arrives Thursday afternoon, picking up in intensity at night before tapering early Friday (WEAU)

ACCUMULATIONS: When this storm is all said and done Friday morning, locations near and south of the I-90 corridor will likely end up with 3-6″ of new snow. Meanwhile further north, amounts will start to dwindle with only 2-4″ expected in the Chippewa Valley.

Snowfall forecast Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning (WEAU)

IMPACTS: Snow-covered roads will lead to slick travel conditions during the Thursday evening commute, with roadways likely becoming hazardous at night and into Friday morning’s commute, especially south of Eau Claire. In additional to falling snow, winds are forecast to be breezy from the east initially, before gradually shifting to the north and northeast overnight Thursday as low pressure moves south of Wisconsin. Areas of blowing snow are likely as a result, leading to lowered visibility at times with some drifting not out of the question. That said, you’ll want to allow extra time to reach your destination and give the plow trucks room to work.

