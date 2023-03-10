City of Eau Claire explores local vehicle registration fee

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is looking at instituting a local vehicle registration fee, commonly referred to as a wheel tax.

The city hosted an informational session for community members on Thursday, March 9 to learn more about the local vehicle registration fee.

The proposed ordinance is for a $30 annual fee. Eau Claire City Engineer David Solberg says that would generate $1.5 million per year for street projects within the city.

He says the improvement projects would focus on maintaining the city’s primary roads.

“Birch Street is an example. We’ve taken many complaints about Birch Street this winter with the freeze and thaw we’ve had lately. That street is prematurely distressing. That’s not in our program from the next five years, and it’s going to be a terribly expensive project. A local vehicle registration fee would help us address that,” said Solberg.

The vehicle registration fee is on the March 14 council agenda for a first reading, with consideration for passage on March 28. If the ordinance passes, the city can begin getting revenue from it on July 1.

Eau Claire County already has a $30 wheel tax. Solberg says that money largely goes to the county highway system. He says the city’s local vehicle registration fee would be used only for city roads.

If the city council does not pass the ordinance, Solberg says fewer street projects will be done this year and next year. He says the city typically spends between $6 and $10 million each year for streets projects.

