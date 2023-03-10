DATCP announces 76th Alice in Dairyland top candidates

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland.

According to a media release from the DATCP, the candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

The media release says prior to being selected, the candidates completed an application and preliminary interview. The three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals is scheduled for May 11-13, 2023 in Walworth County.

“While the goal of this process is to name the 76th Alice in Dairyland, the journey these six women will go on over the next two months is one they will all benefit from,” Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland, said. “One of these finalists will carry on the tradition of traveling the state to teach audiences of both urban and rural backgrounds about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture.”

Additional information about the candidates, as well as the process of becoming Alice in Dairyland, is available HERE.

