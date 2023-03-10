Doctor offers tips for preparing for daylight saving time

daylight saving time
daylight saving time(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Sunday you’ll need to spring your clocks forward for the start of daylight saving time.

A Neurologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire says some of us feel the loss of sleep more than others.

Dr. Timothy Young says we’re all vulnerable to the challenges of getting enough sleep, but it is something we should prioritize for better overall health.

“This is a good opportunity to make sure your sleep environment, typically a bedroom, is cool, quite and comfortable. That will maximize the quality of the sleep you do get so you can wake up more refreshed,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young recommends going to bed 15 to 30 minutes early Friday night and Saturday night to help prepare yourself for the time change.

Additional information is available on the Mayo Clinic Health System website HERE.

