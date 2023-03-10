Snow continues tonight with travel impacts likely for the Friday morning commute

A steady snowfall arrived across Western Wisconsin early this afternoon, ahead of a surface trough and upper-level shortwave sliding in from the west. Snow has been generally light north of I-94, however the intensity has picked up periodically from Eau Claire to points south. Going into tonight, expect more snow across the area with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour possible south of I-94 through the midnight hour. Precipitation will begin to break up overnight and become lighter in nature, leaving us with just a few lingering snow showers through daybreak tomorrow. Winds will also remain occasionally breezy overnight as they gradually shift from the east to northeast at 5-15 mph, leading to patchy areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6am Friday for our southern counties, where snow accumulations up to 6 inches are possible with significant travel impacts. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for St. Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Clark Counties, where slick travel is still expected with slightly less amounts up to 4 inches possible. That said, you’ll want to allow extra time and take it slow as snow-covered and slippery roads are likely into the early morning commute.

Snowfall forecast through Friday morning; highest totals south of I-94 (WEAU)

As our weather-maker pulls away to the east tomorrow, high pressure will moving south and west of the state with a mostly cloudy sky in store to wrap up the work week. We’ll have lighter winds from the north-northeast as afternoon highs push up near average in the mid-30s. Just as things start to dry out, our attention will quickly be turning to a deepening storm system moving out of the Inter-Mountain West into the Dakotas by Saturday morning. Some of the most recent forecast model runs have indicated the potential for snow to be knocking on our door as early as late morning, but most continue to show an afternoon arrival time. Winds out ahead of the low and its trailing cold front will pick up from the southeast as temperatures only make it to around freezing. Snow is likely to continue at night and into Sunday morning, before tapering during the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and breezy winds shifting out of the west. While it is still a little early to determine specific snowfall totals, a general 2-4″ accumulation appears possible at this time.

Snow tapers early Friday with quieter weather to finish out the week (WEAU)

Our weather pattern starting out next week looks to turn quieter as surface high pressure builds into the region with a large upper-level ridge developing out west. A mix of sun and clouds Monday will give way to abundant sunshine Tuesday with temperatures running slightly below average in the upper 20s to low 30s. Milder air looks to return towards the middle of next week as the next low pressure system heads our way with a few rain and snow showers possible.

