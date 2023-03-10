SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA girls basketball state tournament is officially underway.

In the division three bracket, West Salem faces Kewaskum, while Aquinas faces Michicot and Colfax battles Laconia at division four.

Plus, a full slate of prep boys basketball sectional semifinals as teams move one step closer to the state tournament.

Matchups include Hudson against Neenah, Fall Creek against Whitehall, Unity against Cameron, and McDonell against Thorp.

Finally, UW-Stout announces the addition of a men’s soccer team.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.