State trooper hit by car on I-94

Town of Lucas, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper is hurt after he was hit by a car on I-94.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the Town of Lucas just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd reports the trooper was investigating an unrelated crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate, when a car with three women inside it hit the trooper and the pickup truck he was standing next to. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two men inside the pickup were not hurt; neither were the women inside the car.

The road conditions were snow-covered and slippery at the time. Both vehicles involved were damaged and removed from the scene by tow trucks. The trooper’s squad car was not hit. One lane near the scene of the crash was closed for 2 hours.

Deputies are reminding all drivers to slow down during inclement weather and move over when approaching emergency scenes on the highway. State law requires drivers to reduce speed in both of these situations:

SS 346.57(3) “The operator of every vehicle shall… drive at an appropriate reduced speed… when special hazard exists with regard to other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.