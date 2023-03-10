Suspect in custody in connection to Monroe County drug investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a Monroe County drug investigation.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, during the afternoon of March 8, 2023, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police Department searched two Sparta homes related to a drug investigation involving the sale of THC products to minors.

The media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the search yielded more than 45 lbs. of marijuana products and 300 grams of psilocin mushrooms, an estimated street value of more than $125,000. The investigation also led to the seizure of more than $30,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigations, 18-year-old Brandon Rand of Sparta was arrested, according to the media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Rand was booked into the Monroe County Jail on the suspicion of possession with intent to deliver THC (>10,000g), possession with intent to deliver psilocin (> 100-500g) and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

